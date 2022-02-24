DIANA — A proposed $23.76 million bond package would allow New Diana ISD to make major renovations and add a new gym, parking lot and tennis courts.
Superintendent Carl Key said the district hired Huckabee & Associates consultants this past year as part of its effort to create a strategic plan. Huckabee performed an inspection and recommended improvements that needed to be addressed based on infrastructure and growth, Key said.
The group presented its findings to the school board in December, and trustees then whittled down the list based on the architects' recommendations, Key said.
According to Key, the district was initially anticipating the bond referendum to be on November's ballot, but after getting ahead of schedule, it's now scheduled in May.
"We really got to where we needed to be, and we were within the deadline to do the May election, so we went for it," he said.
By moving forward earlier, the district was able to save about 4 or 5 cents on the bond package's proposed tax rate increase, Key said.
If approved by voters, it would mean a 31-cent property tax hike, from 12.5 cents per $100 valuation to 43.5 cents per $100 valuation.
Key said an area on the high school campus next to the cafeteria that once held tennis courts is now a courtyard and because of infrastructure problems caused by erosion over the years, the courtyard area has begun sliding off the hill. The bond would convert the courtyard into a green space for students to use.
He added that the slipping courtyard has been an ongoing issue since he arrived at the district almost 10 years ago.
The campus does not have tennis courts, and players use green boards in the courtyard to practice, along with borrowing Ore City ISD's courts to play on, Key said. The bond would supplement the construction of new tennis courts on the high school campus.
Key referred to the stalls being used as concession stands as "shacks" due to their condition and described them as being in "horrible shape."
"What we're hoping is through the expansion is that we could get a concession stand and restrooms that would be accessible to the stadium, but the primary purpose is that we're busting at the seams with our band hall," Key said.
The band hall, which is adjacent to the concession stands, would also see an expansion.
If the bond passes, two new facilities and a parking lot will be constructed. The first facility would be a new gym near the football stadium that would have a visitor football parking lot adjacent to it. The parking lot was initially proposed in a 2014 bond package that failed, Key said.
The second facility would be a new press box at the girls' softball field.
Drainage issues at the campus also would be addressed, Key said. He anytime it rains, water collects at the bottom of a hill.
Since the addition of new buildings, like the girls' field house, the flooding has progressively become worse, Key said.
"We're getting flumes of water, and it's flooding the band hall; it's flooding the (girls') field house so (the bond) is to make a street basically ... 'curved and guttered' that would basically go all the way around and then exit," Key said.
Additional foundation work and cosmetic upgrades also would be made to other areas of the campus as well, Key said. Such areas would include the annex, administration suite, classrooms, gym upgrades and the creation of a secured entrance.
The bond has two propositions. The first, totaling $23.21 million, includes renovations and repairs to the high school gym, the band hall, annex building, high school and site repairs. The second proposition, for $550,000, covers the proposed new tennis courts and softball field press box.
The last day to register to vote is April 1. Early voting is set April 25 to May 3 with Election Day on May 7.