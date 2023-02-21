NACOGDOCHES — College-bound students and their families are invited to Stephen F. Austin State University’s in-person, on-campus Showcase Saturday event Saturday, which offers participants an opportunity to experience life as a Lumberjack, according to information from the university.
“Showcase Saturday is more than a campus visit — it’s a chance for you to be immersed in the full Lumberjack experience,” said Steve Westbrook, SFA president-elect. “I welcome prospective students and their families to our beautiful campus for the chance to learn about our academics, ask questions and take their first steps toward making SFA their future home.”
SFA’s Showcase Saturday gives students the chance spend a day experiencing university life firsthand, touring the campus and having all their college questions answered, according to the university.
Participating prospective students will receive discounted and complimentary tickets to a School of Theatre production and a men’s basketball game, respectively. They also will receive a free SFA T-shirt at check-in.
Registration and check-in will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Baker Pattillo Student Center Plaza. Several optional early-bird sessions will be ongoing between check-in and the day’s opening program, which is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Those include a student services fair, campus tours and special interest sessions covering a range of topics, such as Veterans Affairs, the Hazlewood Act and being a first-generation college student and family, among others.
During the opening program, students will attend presentations by college representatives based on their academic major of interest.
Come-and-go events will run 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. These include an academic fair from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Student Recreation Center, tours of residence halls and the recreation center from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and a #JacksGetInvolved student organization fair from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the student center atrium.
A student leader meet and greet also will be available 1 to 1:45 p.m. in the student center, and tours of SFA's Health and Wellness Hub will be ongoing throughout the day in the Tucker Building.
Thirty-minute breakout sessions will run 1:45 to 3 p.m. and will cover such topics as financial aid, first-year and transfer admissions and residence life and dining services. A session for parents of admitted students also will be available.
Optional tours of academic facilities will run 1:30 to 3 p.m. and will allow participants to visit the DeWitt School of Nursing Complex, Todd Agricultural Research Center, A.L. Mangham Jr. Regional Airport, and the Janice A. Pattillo Early Childhood Research Center.
To register for SFA’s Showcase Saturday and for information, visit sfasu.edu/showcase .