The Region 7 Education Service Center has scheduled an educator virtual job fair today and an in-person event Saturday in Kilgore.
The virtual job fair is scheduled 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and will include representatives from Carthage, Chapel Hill, Jacksonville, Lufkin, Malakoff, Nacogdoches, Spring Hill and Waskom ISDs.
Registration is available at www.esc7.net/page/jobfairs .
Saturday's in-person event, from 10 a.m. to noon, will feature Carthage, Cumberland Academy, Gilmer, Kilgore, Marshall, New Diana, Pine Tree, Tyler and Winona ISDs at the Region 7 Education Service Center, 1909 N. Longview Street in Kilgore.
Registration for the in-person job fair also is available at www.esc7.net/page/jobfairs .
Call (903) 988-6781 or (903) 98-6972 for information.