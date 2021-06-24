With a new funding formula coming out of the legislative session, Region 7 schools are expecting to rake in millions of dollars in additional funding because of Career Technology Education programs.
Texas Association of Rural Schools Executive Director Michael Lee met with local administrators Thursday at the White Oak Auditorium to unpack the latest funding news from Austin.
One of the biggest takeaways is the CTE funding in House Bill 1525, he said.
"The original version came out with language that was not helpful for you," Lee said. "If you remember (Education) Commissioner (Mike) Morath on two occasions came out and said small and mid-size schools, there’s an issue with CTE programs."
Eventually, the final legislation resulted in more money for schools with students participating in CTE classes. Lee said it ended up adding about $220 million in estimated revenue to small to mid-size schools.
"Region 7 is the big winner," he said. "We're estimating you’ll receive an additional $14 million in CTE revenue. That doubles Region 6."
White Oak ISD Superintendent Brian Gray said local schools should take advantage of this. Adding level 3 and 4 CTE classes can increase that funding even more.
"When the legislature started this year, we were afraid we were going to lose CTE funding," he said. "If we handle our stuff locally, you’re going to increase your funding significantly."
Gray encouraged administrators to go back to their districts and find ways to add those courses.
"Look at the numbers, and that’s the way you can sell adding those programs to your board," he said. "Not only did we not lose funding, we can gain it exponentially."
Some Longview-area schools already have started the process of adding more CTE courses. In January alone, Longview, Spring Hill and White Oak ISDs all announced they are adding more CTE classes. A recent partnership between Gladewater ISD and Kilgore College will bring more CTE courses to that district as well.