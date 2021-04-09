Registration for summer programs at area Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines locations is open until April 30.
Programs are scheduled 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from June 1 to July 30 and are for incoming first-through sixth-graders.
The cost is $600, with half due May 28 and the rest due by July 2.
Children will be served breakfast and lunch and will take part in educational and recreational activities during the programs.
For questions or to enroll, call (903) 935-2030 or go to www.begreateasttexas.com .