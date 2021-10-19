U.S. News & World Report has ranked an Longview ISD campus among the top five elementary schools in Texas.
Out of a total 4,446 elementary schools in the state, Hudson PEP Elementary is ranked fifth and is the only campus in the top 10 in a largely economically-disadvantaged community. Additionally, it ranked as the No. 2 magnet elementary school in the state.
U.S News & World Report cited 95% of Hudson PEP students scoring at or above the proficient level for math and 89% scoring at or above that level for reading as key components to the school’s overall score.
Sue Wilson, Hudson PEP principal, recognized teachers and parents for being dedicated and working as a team to ensure the success of students’ education.
“The teachers are dedicated, our students are outstanding and the parents/community work with us as partners in their child’s education,” she said. “It is exciting to see teachers who want to improve on teaching and learning, and are always seeking to learn new ways to deliver instruction.”
LISD Superintendent James Wilcox said he considers Hudson PEP the elite elementary campus in East Texas.
“It’s a testament to the quality leadership of Mrs. Sue Wilson and her administrative team, her many excellent teachers and tremendous community of families and local stakeholders that make this possible,” Wilcox said. “While we’ve always known that Hudson PEP is the elite elementary campus of East Texas, it’s very rewarding to see that reputation extends to the entire state.”
Students who attend Hudson PEP gain admission through a testing process, which means the school draws students from all over Longview ISD and elsewhere.
Unlike its annual list of the country’s best high schools, U.S. News & World Report didn’t come up with a national ranking of elementary schools, according to the district. Rather, it published a ranking for each state.
Scoring for the statewide rankings was largely based on how students performed the state assessments for mathematics and reading/language arts, according to the district. U.S. News used data from the U.S. Department of Education for the 2018-19 academic school year, avoiding the recent impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on students.