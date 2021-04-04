Sabine High School senior Bethani Roper doesn’t know what it’s like to lose a Texas Math and Science Coaches Association state meet. The school’s team recently brought home its fourth state championship in a row.
The winning streak took a pause in 2020 year because of COVID-19, but Roper and her team came back ready to defend their title.
“It was pretty nice, especially since we weren’t sure about COVID, because last year was pretty devastating for us to not have it,” she said of the competition’s cancellation. “This year it was up in the air, and they figured out a way for us to take the test on the computer. It was nice to compete again, especially since it was my last chance.”
Texas Math and Science Coaches Association events calculator, math, number sense and science. Sabine High School math teacher Keith Taylor said the top four scores in each test are added together, and the school with the most points takes the sweepstakes award.
“The kids have a tradition — they worked hard to win it,” Taylor said. “It’s very important to them to win it. I really have to attribute it to these kids. They did a good job preparing so they could continue that tradition that’s passed down to them.”
Sabine ISD Superintendent Stacey Bryce said in a statement that he is proud of the team’s success.
“Our students work very hard in improving their math and science skills, and I am extremely proud of their accomplishments,” he said. “The coaches — Keith Taylor, Amy Calhoun and Tim Barker — are fantastic and continue to raise the bar for those students. Sabine has a tradition of excelling in math and science as shown from previous state championships.”
In addition to her team doing well, Roper won first place in calculator and math. She also got third place top gun, meaning her combined scores were the third-highest of the competition.
Aside from the usual studying that the students had to do to prepare, Roper said they had to adjust to taking an online test instead of on paper.
“We’re used to taking a paper test on a desk, and then to have to take it on a computer, it was different,” she said. “But we were excited to be able to take a test and compete against other schools. It was difficult, but it was something as a group we decided we needed to do.”
Next, the team is preparing for the University Interscholastic League regional meet. To get ready, Roper said members are doing a lot of studying and group teaching.
“Our coach really believes in, if you’re teaching you’re also helping yourself prepare,” she said. “We’re competitive within the team. We use that for our advantage. You’re helping your biggest competition, but you’re getting better. It’s a really cool dynamic. We just do a lot of work, honestly, but that’s why we’re successful.”