Sabine High School scored more academic contest points than any other 3A school at the University Interscholastic League state meet. Sabine’s success was part of a strong showing at the contest by Longview-area districts.
Official sweepstakes results will not be available until after the speech contest later this month.
Sophomore Addison Langley won first place in number sense and was part of Sabine’s first place number sense team. It was her first year competing at state.
Sabine also took first place calculator team, first place number sense team and second place math team.
Other individual medalists were Maddie Horton, second place calculator and sixth place math; Carter Boone, third place calculator; Rosa Gaona, fifth place calculator and fifth place number sense; Bethani Roper, sixth place calculator; Erin Benson, fourth place feature writing and sixth place news writing; Kelsey Sheets, sixth place ready writing; and Cole Easley, sixth place science.
“I was definitely nervous as one of the youngest (competitors),” Addison said. “I really just thanked my coaches and teammates because I couldn’t have done it without them.”
UIL was not an activity she considered joining, but after a friend talked her into it, Addison said she found she likes being part of a team.
“It’s just nice to be on a team and having those people around me,” she said. “I’m really just proud of our team for everything we did and glad the coach pushed us to get to where we are.”
Erin and Kelsey, who placed in writing events, said they have competed in UIL since elementary school and got to cap off their senior year at the state competition.
“Usually it’s in Austin, so we were kind of bummed we didn’t get the whole experience, but it was still great to get to go,” Erin said.
The state meet was held remotely this year because of COVID-19 after being canceled in 2020.
“I love to write,” Kelsey said. “And my UIL coach was my English teacher freshman and sophomore year. I feel like it’s going to help me later in life.”
Erin said she chose to start competing in one journalism event her freshman year and then kept adding until she was competing in all of them.
She said she wants to study criminal justice and is considering a minor in journalism so she can do investigative or crime reporting.
Addison said the team’s success is rewarding.
“It was very exciting for us,” she said. “We spent all year working for thism so to get there and actually do good lets us know that all that hard work pays off.”
Other area University Interscholastic League state meet results:
Class 2A
Union Grove: First place accounting team; Catalina Colling, second place accounting; CJ DeMoss, fourth place accounting; Gracie Stanford, fifth place accounting.
Class 4A
Spring Hill: First place calculator team; second place math team; David McFatridge, first place calculator and sixth place math; Ashton Thomas, third place math and fifth place number sense.
Kilgore: Madison Donovan, first place headline writing.
Class 5A
Hallsville: Second place calculator team.
Pine Tree: Second place spelling and vocabulary team; Graham Parmelee, fourth place spelling and vocabulary.
Longview: Abigail Fletcher, second place feature writing.