Drew Seidel has served Pine Tree in different roles, and now he will serve it as a school board member.
Seidel defeated Rob Woods by a vote of 327-72 on Saturday for the Place 2 seat on the school board. Adam Graves also was up for reelection at Pine Tree, but ran unopposed, and will keep his seat.
Seidel is vice president of distribution for AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. and has two daughters at Pine Tree High School and a son who graduated from the district. He also is president of the booster club.
"I’m excited and looking forward to the opportunity to support Pine Tree in a different role," he said. "I’m excited to be able to make a difference in another way."
Most of his experience at Pine Tree has been at the high school level, he said. Serving on the board will give him a chance to learn about the district at all levels.
"My primary focus is to make sure we do what’s best for students, but we do it in a way that helps our community be successful and grow," Seidel said. "That’s what I promise to do, is study the issues and be engaged and be involved and try to do what’s best for everybody."