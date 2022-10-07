Some defendants in a case accusing former Longview ISD educators of injuring special education students at J.L. Everhart Elementary School are asking to be sentenced to community supervision if they are found guilty.
One of the defendants appeared briefly in court Wednesday in a case accusing six former educators of injuring special education students at the campus.
Cynthia Denise Talley, who will turn 56 in November, and her attorney Curtis Lilly were briefly in the courtroom of 188th District Court Judge Scott Novy along with a long line of defendants reporting for other case status updates. Talley and the other five women facing charges in the J.L. Everhart case are scheduled to appear for updates in the coming months.
This past summer, the six former educators were charged after being indicted on charges of injuring a child. They were arrested and released on bond: Talley, formerly a teacher's aide; former teacher Priscilla Johnson, 56; former special education teacher Cecilia Gregg, 57; former J.L. Everhart Principal Cassandra Renee James, 48; former Assistant Principal Linda Kay Browne Lister, 61; and former teacher’s aide Paula Hawkins Dixon, 59.
In court filings this past summer, Johnson's attorney asked the judge in the case to suppress statements she made to investigators and throw out evidence "confiscated by a law enforcement officer."
"At the time of any conversations between (Johnson) and law enforcement officers, (Johnson) was either under arrest or substantially deprived of (her) freedom by the attendant conduct," and the statement was "coerced and enticed" from Johnson, the motion says.
Lister and James have applied for the jury to grant them community supervision if found guilty, which would essentially place a set of requirements and restrictions on them instead of whatever punishment would have been assessed.
Longview ISD trustees this past month authorized the district's attorney to proceed with resolving claims by the children's families. Attorneys representing the families said $2.5 million will be split among the 10 students, with each receiving $250,000.
“From at least August 2019 to October 2021, 10 special needs children suffered abuse and discrimination by teachers and administrators at the J.L Everhart Elementary campus in Longview, Texas,” a statement from Tyler attorney Shane McGuire, of The McGuire Firm, and Geoff Hoover, with the Longview law firm Sorey & Hoover, said. Everhart is a campus that is overseen by East Texas Advanced Academies, one of the charter schools that operate within Longview ISD.
“Many of the children were among the most vulnerable of our society, diagnosed as autistic nonverbal, and the only way we know the abuse occurred is because it was caught on camera,” the attorneys’ statement said.