Spring Hill High School is offering a workforce dual-credit welding course at no cost to students in partnership with Kilgore College.
Throughout the school year, students will complete welding assignments in the shop as well as online assignments related to various aspects of metallurgy, according to a statement from the district. At the end of the year, students will take a weld test, and upon completion, they will earn an American Welding Society certification.
Students also will have the option to convert the workforce credit into an elective credit course on a Kilgore College transcript should they decide to continue their education there, according to the district.
“This will be the first opportunity to take a college course for many of these students,” said Adrian Knight, assistant superintendent of career and college readiness. “We’re excited to add welding to the lineup of dual-credit courses available at Spring Hill.”