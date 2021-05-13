The Spring Hill ISD school board approved several classroom purchases at Monday's meeting.
The district OK'd spending $77,053 for 23 interactive televisions at the high school and 14 at the junior high.
The district also bought 18 new teacher Chromebooks to go with the interactive TVs at a cost of $7,650. Interim Superintendent Penny Fleet said not all the teachers getting the TVs needed upgraded Chromebooks.
"We started an initiative a year ago to begin replacing projectors in our classrooms with interactive TVs instead of replacing projectors," Fleet said. "It acts as an interactive whiteboard, but does so much more because the teacher can project their computer screen up there, write notes on it. Those have been a big hit."
The board also approved a plan to lease Chromebooks at the high school as part of a pilot program.
"We are going to phase out roughly 400 Chromebooks out of inventory due to age," she said. "In looking at how many we needed to order based on enrollment, we looked at different options, and rather than purchase 650, we’re going to pilot leasing."
It will cost $55,119 to lease the computers for four years, Fleet said. To purchase the same number of Chromebooks, it would cost $217,000.
The lease will be paid out over four years, she said. The district will consider leasing at other campuses if the program goes well at the high school.
Additionally, the board approved purchasing new classroom furniture at the intermediate school.
Fleet said some of the furniture at that campus is 30 years old. The principal worked with the leadership team at the school to determine needs and what would fit best.
The campus will get 500 student desks and chairs. The desks are shaped like a trapezoid, which Fleet said means they can be spaced out or fit together for small group work.
Additionally, the district is purchasing 25 teacher desks and chairs, 23 mobile teacher stations and 75 small group stools.
Fleet said the teacher desks have a side table for students to use when they work with their teacher.
Combined, the furniture purchases will cost $117,015.
The board also swore in new Trustee Wayne Noon on what Fleet said was his 50th birthday. Board officers also were rearranged. The new president is John Borens, vice president is Ben Shelton and secretary is Dave Duncan.