The Spring Hill ISD school board recently approved purchasing a bus and band instruments, among other items.
The largest purchase approved this past week was for a school trip bus at a cost of $117,684. Interim Superintendent Penny Fleet said in a statement that the bus is a large capacity vehicle with less seating and more storage to allow for longer trips.
She said the purchase was from budgeted funds.
Additionally, the board approved a $94,026 purchase from Tatum Music for a variety of band instruments, Fleet said.
“This was to ensure that our band instrument inventory is sufficient to meet the needs of a growing band program,” she said.
The board also completed an employee time clock purchase. The district started adding installing the time clocks around campuses earlier in the year.
“The completion of this initiative will ensure the accurate and timely transmission of hourly payroll data to the business office,” Fleet said. “With the installation of four new time clocks in each of the district cafeterias, the project will be complete.”
Spring Hill students also will be able to take state-approved innovative courses to receive an elective credit after trustees approved offering those courses this past week, Fleet said.
Fleet said the current course offerings for these credits are principles of exercise science & wellness and kinesiology 1. The district will continue those offerings next year and is looking into adding general employability skills as a course.