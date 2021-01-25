The Spring Hill ISD school board has called a special meeting to discuss the resignation of Superintendent Wayne Guidry at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the administration building.
The meeting will include public comments, but discussion on accepting Guidry's resignation and naming an interim superintendent will be in closed session.
The board will take action on the matters in open session.
Board President Mark White said he could not discuss personnel matters ahead of the meeting.
Guidry was named superintendent in March 2019. In January 2020, the board raised Guidry's salary from $150,000 to $157,500 and extended his contract to June 30, 2023.
In the selection process, Guidry was one of six finalists culled from 65 resumes. Around the time of Guidry's hiring, White said it was "obvious he is the new man to lead our district."
This year's evaluation did not result in any salary or contract changes, and White declined to discuss why.
Since Guidry's arrival, the district has seen many changes.
In December 2019, the district filled an assistant superintendent of college and career readiness position with Adrian Knight. Guidry said the position is to help create courses that will fill job needs in East Texas.
A month later in January, the district planned and added new career and technology education classes that began this school year.
This year, Guidry was able to get board approval to have weeks shortened to four and a half days with half-days on Fridays. Guidry said the schedule allows teachers more time to prepare for the next week's lessons on Friday and creates better learning.
The decision in September came as many school districts were balancing remote and in-person learning for students due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Spring Hill ISD trustees in December voted to suspend remote learning beginning with the current semester, except for those students with medical exemptions, who need to be quarantined or who are diagnosed with COVID-19.
Prior to being named Spring Hill ISD superintendent, Guidry spent two years leading Hubbard ISD in the Hill Country, about halfway between Corsicana and Waco.