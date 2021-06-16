Teachers spending their summer teaching Spring Hill ISD students got a significant pay bump this week.
Trustees on Monday approved raising pay for summer school teachers to $40 an hour, an increase from $25. Paraprofessionals working summer school now will make $15 an hour instead of $10.
Superintendent Penny Fleet said the district is able to give the raise because of federal stimulus money. Schools are supposed to use 20% from that funding on supplemental instruction to address learning loss because of COVID-19.
"Typically, the pay plan is approved with the budget, but since we had extended summer school this year with more (students) participating, we wanted to go ahead and see if we could get the summer pay approved early enough that we could use that rate," Fleet said. "After looking at what other districts are paying, we saw a need to raise the hourly rate."
Also on Monday, the district filled the position Fleet left when she became superintendent. Taylor Clark will serve as the new district coordinator of curriculum and special programs.
Clark was the assistant principal at the junior high, Fleet said. Clark has two master's degrees in counseling and in curriculum and instruction.
When Fleet was over curriculum and instruction, she was an assistant superintendent.
"We did some restructuring of our administration team," she said. "(Assistant Superintendent Adrian) Knight is going to take on some of the responsibilities I had, including all grants, so Ms. Clark will be able to focus more solely on curriculum and instruction."
The district also hired 18 other positions Monday, mostly teachers.
The board also got its first chance to look at a draft of the district's 2021-22 spending plan and will post a notice for a public meeting on the budget and tax rate so residents can comment. That meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. Aug. 9.