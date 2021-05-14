What started as research for a Spring Hill Junior High project ended with a campus-wide drive and boxes of supplies for Longview's homeless community.
Eighth-grader Ava Rowland chose homelessness as a topic for her history class.
"At first, I didn’t think it was a big problem, and I was like, 'Well, these people have some control over it,' " Ava said. "But then, I started researching all the systemic problems and causes of (homelessness). And I realized it’s more of some things people can’t control at all."
Some of those causes include abuse, drug addition, unemployment or being part of the LGBTQ community, Ava said.
"It just really breaks my heart thinking about all these people who can’t really control it," she said. "I just really wanted to help, and I became really invested in it, and it became less about like a project that I was being forced to do and more of something I really wanted to do."
She and her classmates put together a video about the issue of homelessness in the community, asking people to make donations. It was played in all history classes at the school.
On Friday, she and some of her classmates dropped off collected items at the Longview Dream Center. Some of those items included deodorant, hand sanitizer, soap, wash clothes, water and granola bars.
People can do a lot to help the local homeless population, Ava said, such as making donations like the students did or simply raising awareness about the problem. She said social media platforms such as TikTok are a great way to encourage people to learn about and donate to those who are homeless.
Seeing her project come full circle Friday brought her joy, she said.
"This started as an idea and turned into a thing that really made me happy," Ava said. "Like, I did this. And me and my classmates really brought this to life."