On Friday, Spring Hill Primary School kindergarten students flew to California and visited the San Diego Zoo — all without leaving their classroom.
The school is putting on virtual “Field Trip Fridays” for kindergarten students who can’t taken an excursion off campus because of COVID-19.
Friday’s field trip used smart TVs to take students on a virtual plane ride.
Teacher Jami Jones also showed them on a globe where they started and how far they “flew” to San Diego.
She then used materials and resources on the San Diego Zoo website to show exhibits, including livestreams of some of the animals and educational videos.
The trip wrapped up a unit of learning and reading about animals, Jones said.
“We decided that since we have four Fridays left in the year, we’re doing four Field Trip Fridays to kind of wrap up the year to do some learning and do some fun things for the kids,” she said. “Last week we went to the farm, (this) week we start our ocean unit, so we’re going to the aquarium.”
The last week will be a virtual beach day, Jones said.
While live field trips are better, schools still are limited, she said. The virtual trips can be shortened to still give the experience, but in a quicker time frame.
“They love it,” she said of students. “This year, virtual learning has taken off because of COVID, so they all have their own iPad, and they just got done doing an activity on their iPad to go with this. Virtual resources are literally everywhere this year, so we’re just kind of taking advantage of still giving them opportunities.”
Students at that age learn reading and vocabulary best with experiences, Jones said. Since the COVID-19 pandemic did not allow the kindergarteners to take a pre-K zoo trip in 2020, many of them did not know a lot of animals.
“They build their vocabulary by stories and experience,” she said. “We still have to be creative and find ways to give them those experiences.”