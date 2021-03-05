Students at Spring Hill Intermediate School are finding their next favorite read through the school’s book club.
A student from each class is selected by a teacher to participate in the club. The students are given a book and a reading schedule, and they then gather to do an activity and talk about what they’ve read.
Fourth-grader Haley Stevenson said the book club is a lot of fun, and she enjoyed reading “Pippi Longstocking.”
She said she loved reading before the book club, so she is happy to be part of it.
“It’s a really good time-passer,” Haley said. “When you’re bored, you can just read and sometimes even get inspiration from that.”
Book club has helped Haley read a little every day and not fall behind in her books, she said.
Fifth-grader Asher Young read “Mr. Popper’s Penguins. “
“It’s pretty awesome,” Asher said. “It’s just pretty nice that I get to be able to read a book and then come here and we do a fun activity and you get to meet up with other kids.”
Asher said he now is reading the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series. The club helps him learn about new books to read instead of just one series he likes, he said.
Campus librarian Jayne Pleasant said the students are more comfortable talking about what they read in book club because it is a smaller group.
It took about six weeks for the students to get through the chapter books they read on a schedule, she said.
Parents can help students enjoy reading even if they are not in book club by just reading with them, Pleasant said. If a child sees a parent excited about something, he or she is more likely to share in that excitement.
Pleasant said she has fun with the book club, and she wanted to get the students excited about reading while also improving literacy.
“That’s my goal in everything I do in the library,” she said. “I was a reading teacher for 16 years before I became a librarian, so that’s what I do is focus more on not getting kids into the testing mode but more in the absorbing and understanding the comprehension.”