After years of being named runner-up, Spring Hill High School senior David McFatridge finally came out on top at the Texas Math and Science Coaches Association state meet.
McFatridge received the Top Gun award, meaning his test scores earned him the most points in the contest.
“There’re four contests — number sense, calculator, math and science,” he said. “Number sense, it’s 80 questions in 10 minutes, and it’s all mental. You do it in your head. Calculator is a pre-engineering test, and general math ... is everything they can think of. And science is 20 biology, 20 chemistry and 20 physics questions.”
Contestants get points for placing in the contests. McFatridge got first place in two events, fifth in one and ninth in the last one, earning him the top prize.
Spring Hill won second place overall at the meet.
“I think it’s a lot of kind of not putting as much pressure, because I’ve been accepted into college so that weight is off my shoulders,” McFatridge said. “Freshman and sophomore year, I kind of had to put my name on the radar and now everyone knows I’m pretty good. I don’t have to prove anything to anybody, which made it easier to focus on the test and not that extra noise in the background.”
Next year, he plans to study chemical engineering at Texas A&M University.
UIL math science teacher Debby Bass said she has known McFatridge since he was 2 years old and his father came to work at the church she attended, Greggton United Methodist.
“It’s been really nice watching him grow up,” she said. “He’s a very helpful young man; he goes to the junior high on his own accord and helps tutor kids down there to help them be better at the junior high math science level. He’s mentored several kids the last few years.”
The Spring Hill team has a special drive to succeed, allowing them to beat schools they have not in years, Bass said.
“They have pushed themselves to be this good,” she said. “They’ve really worked hard and they’ve helped each other. They like to win individually, but they like it better when they win as a team.”