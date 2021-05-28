The two kindergarten classes at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Longview have officially crossed the bridge to first grade.
Principal Darbie Safford said the school does a bridging ceremony instead of a typical kindergarten graduation because unlike in a public school, students aren’t headed to a new campus.
Instead, the students crossed a small bridge outside the school and were greeted on the other side by a first-grader in Amie Moore’s class who handed each of them a certificate. After all the students crossed the bridge, first-graders told them, “welcome to first grade.”
The school has 21 kindergarten students — 11 in Liliana Alvarado’s class and 10 in Beverly Wilson’s class.
The last day of school for St. Mary’s is today.
“Lord, we ask that wherever we go, whatever we do, that You are there with us,” Safford prayed with the students during the ceremony. “May these children continue to learn and grow and thrive in Your presence and care. May they learn to love You more and more each day, as You have loved each and every one of us.”