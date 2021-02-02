For St. Mary's Catholic School administrator Melinda Dunn, this year's Catholic Schools Week is a chance for students and staff to work at their ultimate potential and to celebrate faith.
The school has scheduled events each day to coincide with the National Catholic Educational Association's annual week aimed at celebrating Catholic education throughout the country.
The school celebrates the week each year, but Dunn, the director of enrollment and communications at St. Mary's, said activities this time have been altered from tradition because of COVID-19.
"The family picnic has been huge. (It is) something that everyone looks forward to each year because the parents come, they bring lunch. We spread out in the cafeteria and eat lunch on blankets and at tables, and it’s a lot of fun," Dunn said. "But this year with COVID, we couldn’t do that. So instead we decided to do something we could include family — like parents and grandparents — and that’s on Friday. We’re going to have our Catholic Schools Week parade. It’s going to be a drive-by parade."
On Monday, students were making cards for frontline workers. They also started putting their thumbprints on a flag that will be covered by the end of the week.
"Today we are celebrating our community and our nation, and that’s why we’re doing the thank you notes to our health care workers and first responders," Dunn said. "And also, we're doing a patriotic American flag with fingerprints and handprints from the kids, so that we can proudly display it with something about leaving our fingerprint on our nation by giving glory to God."
Third grader Matthew Hernandez on Monday was in his class making a card for a firefighter.
"It says, 'Thank you for serving our community. Thank you for helping us every day of our lives. Y'all are some of the most important people in the world,'" Matthew said. "They help us when we’re in trouble."
Each day will celebrate something different, like family or teachers, Dunn said. The theme among Catholic schools in the Diocese of Tyler this year is "Ultimum Potentiae."
"It is that we should all strive to work at our ultimate potential," she said. Catholic schools in Tyler and Lufkin have matching shirts with the theme that will all be worn on Thursday. "We will celebrate Mass as schools in the diocese. The Mass will be livestreamed with the Bishop in the Cathedral in Tyler."
Dunn said the teachers and staff at St. Mary's try to embody the theme of helping students reach their full potential by recognizing everyone's individual talents given by God.
"Our teachers are able to work with the kids to strive to be the best they can be," she said. "Not everyone’s going to be a straight-A student, not everyone’s going to be an athlete, not everyone’s going to be an archer or an artist or a photographer, so it’s really working with the kids with the opportunities."
Junior Rebecca Dunn said she looks forward to Catholic Schools Week every year because of the fun activities, like teachers versus eighth grade and seniors volleyball games.
She said she also appreciates going to a Catholic school and reflecting on that this week.
"You get to talk about things most people don’t get to talk about at public schools, like prayer," Rebecca said. "We can pray together here and at public school you’re really not supposed to. You get to learn about other faiths, too."