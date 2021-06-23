Darbie Safford hopes to bridge a gap between Tyler, Longview and Lufkin Catholic schools — and her first step to that is being the new superintendent of the Diocese of Tyler.
The St. Mary's Catholic School principal will continue to serve in her principal role, but starting July 1 she also will be the superintendent.
In addition to St. Mary's, diocese schools include Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School and St. Gregory Cathedral School in Tyler along with St. Patrick Catholic School in Lufkin.
Safford said Bishop Joseph Strickland reached out to her after the former superintendent, Robin Perry, accepted a job in Austin with the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops Education Department.
"I’m looking forward to the opportunity, to the challenge, to working with all the principals and the bishop," she said. "I think it’ll help us to bridge that Tyler-Longview gap, that Tyler-Lufkin gap I think it’ll bring us all together because we’ll all be forced to figure out how to work together."
Essentially, the superintendent is the responsible for overseeing the schools and working with the bishop, Safford said.
"The superintendent basically is the education wing of the bishop’s office," she said. "The superintendent works with the pastors and the principals at each of those schools to make sure we’re meeting all the accreditation standards we need to meet, that we’re taking care of all the things like who we’re hiring, whether they’re qualified, whether they’ve gone through all the proper protocols whether they’re upholding the ethics and integrity program for the diocese, so just that oversight arm of the bishop essentially."
Safford has a doctorate in educational leadership and a master's degree, a graduate certificate and currently is in another graduate program.
Strickland said in a written statement that she brings a lot of experience to the position.
“I am pleased that Dr. Safford will be serving as our diocesan superintendent and sharing her gifts and knowledge with all Catholic schools in the diocese,” he said. “She brings over 35 years of experience at the college, high school, middle school and elementary school levels as a teacher, counselor and principal to this important leadership position in service of our students, parents and school faculty and staff.”
Like Perry before her, Safford will continue to serve as a principal. She hopes that in doing so it will give her the perspective needed to know what is happening in the schools and stay better connected.
"Essentially, it allows the four schools to really work together because it’s not somebody up in an ivory chair in an office," she said. "It’s someone who’s boots-on-the-ground and actually working in the schools."
In working together, Safford said she wants to have in-services across the diocese, to encourage teachers to work together across the schools and to initiate conversations between administrators at all the schools.
Doing so allows everyone to bounce ideas off each other and make sure they are doing what serves students best, she said.
"It is something new, and it’s a lot," Safford said. "I’m taking care of things here, trying to be a leader here. It’s not overwhelming; I can handle it, but I’m also doing a full-time graduate program so it will add one more thing to my plate."
Part of what makes it possible for Safford to have so many roles is her administration team at St. Mary's, she said.
"Before I even considered the bishop’s offer, I came to my team here and I said, 'Is it okay with you guys if I do this? It would mean you all will have to step up and help me on this end so that I can support all of the principals across the diocese, because I can’t be all things to all people without that support,' and everyone here agreed to help me on this end and be that support," Safford said. "I think it’ll be a really wonderful way of helping St. Mary’s to be more instrumental in helping Catholic education to really thrive in East Texas."