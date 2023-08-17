On Wednesday evening, Longview ISD continued to carry information about the upcoming bond election to the public, this time at a meeting that was open to the public at Scottie's Bistro.
Fewer than 10 people were in attendance as Wayne Guidry, assistant superintendent of business and finance, presented information about what's in the $359.7 million bond package that voters will consider Nov. 7.
The package is split into two proposals: Proposition A is about $292 million, which covers high school renovations; additional safety and security measures around the district but mainly at the high school; major investments in heating and air conditioning units at the campuses that were built with funding from a $267 million bond package approved in 2008; a new career and technical education building and other measures.
Proposition B is about $68 million and is dedicated to athletic facilities, including construction of an indoor practice facility that would accommodate football and other sports as well as the Big Green Marching Machine, and renovations to softball, baseball and tennis facilities.
Trustees lowered the tax rate for the coming budget year, and have said that, if the bond package passes, the tax rate would increase by about 1 penny phased in to the tax rate as bonds are sold.
District voters in 2022 turned down a four-proposition bond package for $230 million. This year's proposal includes some of those projects that were voted down and some new items.
As Guidry explained the propositions this year, Tim Fontaine, who attended the meeting with his wife, Debbie Fontaine, owner of Edible Art Specialty Cakes and Cookies, questioned the level of the district's debt.
Tim Fontaine's assertion that if the 2022 bond election had passed, it would have made the district the most "in-debt school district in the state" drew strong responses from Jud Murray, a former Longview school board member who attended, and Guidry.
"That is an absolute untruth," Murray said as the three men were talking over each other.
Guidry brought the discussion back to the information he was presenting, citing a popular inscription on a building at the University of Texas at Austin: "You shall know the truth and the truth will set you free."
"We need good information. We need facts so that our community can make a good decision," Guidry said. "We only get one chance to raise our kids, and we only get one chance to educate our kids. We better get it right."
He said Tim Fontaine's assertion was just "false information."
"We're not even the highest in East Texas," Guidry said and showed a chart exhibiting that information. He said the "best practice" is for the ratio of debt to assessed value be less than 10%. Longview ISD's current ratio is 2.3%. If both bond proposals pass, that would grow to 8%.
Debbie Fontaine questioned why the number of bond proposals had been reduced from four to two, which placed some projects she supports with some she doesn't in Proposition A, such as the construction of a new early childhood education center.
Currently known as Playing for Keeps, it serves children of employees and students with children ages 3 and younger. It's not a free service as families pay tuition to attend the school.
"There's a lot of great stuff here, and there's a lot of not great stuff," Fontaine said.
District parent Jeremy Sneed talked about how companies evaluate the quality of schools and their facilities when they consider locating in a community, because it helps attract employees. Schools and their facilities are a recruiting tool, he said.
State Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, also was on hand Wednesday to talk about the upcoming special legislative session and what lawmakers in Austin accomplished in recent months. He recalled how people balked about the size of the 2008 bond, which was narrowly approved.
"The investment paid off," he said, and now, when people come to Longview from all over the state they remark about how nice Longview ISD campuses are. Those campuses lured additional development around them, he said, helping to increase sales tax revenues.
LISD school officials wouldn't ask voters to make a decision to invest in schools "without thinking there's a good return," Dean said.