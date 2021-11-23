Longview ISD would have earned a total of 51 distinctions on accountability ratings, according to various sources for the Texas Education Agency,
The number is a marked increase from the 40 distinctions earned in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Distinctions for achievement are given to campuses in a variety of areas based on performance relative to a group of 40 other campuses in Texas that range in a similar type, size, grade span and student demographics.
Districts and campuses that receive accountability rating of A, B, C or D are eligible to earn distinction designations, which is in postsecondary readiness.
While the Texas Education Agency did not assign campus ratings or academic distinction designations to schools across the state, the data was obtained by the state model and formulas for the 2020-21 school year.
Performance indicators were determined for each campus and compared to its campus comparison group. If the campus was in the top 25% of its campus comparison group and met the following criteria, a distinction designation was earned.
High school campuses had to meet the criteria of being in the top quartile for 33% or more of all the indicators based on obtained data. Middle and elementary campuses had to be in the top quartile for 50% or more of all the indicators based on obtained data.
Using the data publicly available, Longview ISD campuses would have earned 50 out of a possible 59 distinctions if the TEA had awarded distinctions for the 2020-21 school year, and a postsecondary distinction for the school district as a whole, giving it a total of 51 distinctions.
Campuses that earned distinctions were Foster, Forest Park and Judson Middle School, which earned six out of six distinctions, along with Bramlette, Hudson PEP, J.L Everhart and Johnston McQueen elementary which earned five out five possible distinctions.
Longview High School earned five out of six distinctions, Ned E. Williams Elementary earned four out of five and Bailey Elementary earned three out of five distinctions.
The current state accountability rating system was implemented in the 2018-19 school year to assess districts, campuses, and charter schools.
Campuses and school districts are rated in three domains: student achievement, student progress and closing performance gaps across all student groups, including economically disadvantaged, special education and English learners.
Distinction designations are awarded in academic achievement in English language arts/reading, mathematics, science, social studies, closing the gaps, growth (unavailable in 2021), and postsecondary readiness.
Elementary campuses do not include the social studies designation of the middle school and high school levels.
For more information, contact the LISD Department of Research, Planning, and Accountability at (903) 381-2200. View the full report here.