As the state adds school employees and child care workers to the priority COVID-19 vaccination list, a previously scheduled shot clinic for Gregg County school staff members is set Sunday.
Effective immediately, all Texas vaccine providers should include all school staff, Head Start program staff and child care staff in their vaccination programs, according to a notice the Texas Department of State Health Services sent to providers, the Texas Tribune reported.
The notice comes after the Biden administration urged all states Tuesday to prioritize vaccinating teachers and school staff. the Tribune reported. The state received a letter from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday night directing it to expand eligibility, according to a DSHS statement.
Those eligible are “those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers,” according to the federal directive.
Christus Good Shepherd Health System worked with Gregg County school districts over the past weeks to set up the vaccine clinic. Since the clinic was planned before the state’s announcement, school employees who are included in the previous vaccination criteria, such as people 65 and older and those with certain health conditions, were eligible.
And despite the state’s announcement, appointments for Sunday’s clinic are set and will not change, according to Christus spokesman Will Knous.
More than 800 employees from Gregg County public school districts have signed up to receive a vaccine Sunday, and members of the public cannot show up to receive a shot.
“We really appreciate what they’ve done for all of us,” Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said of Christus. “That helps us a ton, especially my people that really need it.”
At Pine Tree, 181 employees have signed up for Sunday’s vaccination clinic.
Todd Hancock, president and CEO of Christus Good Shepherd Health System, said after Gregg County earned its vaccine hub status, Christus started looking for vulnerable groups to access shots.
“Our teachers have been on the frontline of this struggle,” he said. “We wanted to be able to offer our teachers that were qualified the vaccine. ”
Hancock said Christus wanted the clinic to be available to all Gregg County schools, including private schools.
Many school districts — including Pine Tree, Longview and White Oak ISDs — were expecting to get vaccines from the company Aurora Concepts in early February. However, the company has not yet received shipments.
Longview ISD Assistant Superintendent Dennis Williams said in a statement that staff members were allowed to sign up the past couple of weeks for Sunday’s clinic. About 400 Longview ISD employees are scheduled to get a shot.
Spring Hill ISD Assistant Superintendent Adrian Knight said the district had about 75 people signed up for Sunday’s event.
“We still have some staff members who, as I visit with them, are on the fence about the vaccination,” Knight said. “The ones that have signed up for it, I get emails saying, ‘Thanks so much for coordinating this — we’ve been trying to find a place to get the vaccine, (and) we appreciate it.’ The credit goes to Christus for getting together an educators day. It’s been a very positive reactions. I haven’t had any negative reaction, just some folks just are unsure.”
White Oak ISD Superintendent Brian Gray said after having issues with Aurora not receiving its vaccines, having a local hub is beneficial.
“Steve Clugston did some leg work, and we were able to get a date set up,” Gray said. “I’ve been working with the staff. We put it out there that we’re going to try to get this accomplished. It’s been very well received by the staff that wants to get the vaccine.”
Any school employee could sign up for the clinic, and Gray said the 60 to 70 White Oak ISD employees are a good mix of teachers and others.
“Aides, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, we’re all White Oak Roughnecks and we all work closely with kiddos and each other,” he said. “The fact of the matter is, a teacher’s in the classroom but a bus driver’s got kids on the bus.”
Gladewater ISD Superintendent Sedric Clark said about 35 employees signed up to receive a vaccine Sunday, while Sabine ISD Superintendent Stacey Bryce said he is not sure how many people will take advantage of the vaccine day.
Superintendent Andy Baker said in a statement that Kilgore ISD has 110 employees who signed up for Sunday’s clinic.
Even though Kilgore ISD has three campuses in Rusk County, employees who meet the criteria still will be allowed to participate, he said.
Hancock said it is exciting to be able to offer so many vaccines, and it is a reason COVID-19 numbers are going down.
“We’re happy to be able to offer this to educators. It means so much,” he said. “Teachers do so much for the community — we wanted to give back how we can.”