State Rep. Jay Dean wants the state to go back to the drawing board regarding school funding.
“We have got to get this pub ed thing right,” he said. “I think if we can get that done, we will have had a very successful (legislative) session.”
A special session is likely to be called in October for the purpose of considering some kind of voucher or education savings account program — something Gov. Gregg Abbot has been insistent about getting adopted in Texas.
Dean, a former Longview mayor, is one of the Republican representatives who has joined with Democrats who oppose those kinds of initiatives.
“My thought is, and what I’m preaching is, we need to take a clean piece of paper,” he said and determine what a “world-class education” looks like in Texas. The state has “bright minds” and the resources to access bright minds from around the country to help develop that, he said.
“We should be investing in developing that world-class education system,” Dean said.
Austin, he said, is famous for “nibbling around the edges” of issues that need to be fixed.
“That’s what the voucher deal is," Dean said.
He was speaking on the issue at the beginning of a community meeting Wednesday to talk about Longview ISD’s bond package that will before district voters Nov. 7.
Voucher program discussions center around giving public school students the ability to attend private schools.
“Our private schools — there’s two things they can’t do,” Dean said. “They can’t take our problem kids and think that they can do anything better than what we’re already doing. They don’t have the infrastructure to deal with special needs kids ….
Also, Dean said private schools’ tuition is generally more than the $8,000 that’s been mentioned as a potential amount for the education savings accounts.
It's more in the $12,000-$15,000 range.
“(Private schools) don’t want the strings attached” that come with accepting public money, Dean said. “That’s why they’re private schools — state, leave us alone.”
Texas has the eighth-largest economy in the world, Dean said, but the state ranks somewhere around 42nd in the country for public school funding.
“The governor preaches world-class economy in the state of Texas,” Dean said. “We talk the game, but don’t invest in the game…. If want to make money, we have to invest money. For us to have a world-class economy, we have to have a world-class education.”
That means preparing students for what comes after high school, whether that be baccalaureate — a reference to the International Baccalaureate program offered at Longview High School — or preparing them with skills to join the work force or the military, for instance.
Also, Dean said, the Texas Constitution makes the state’s obligation clear: “We will educate all children. It doesn’t single out one group or another. We will educate the children of Texas.”
He wonders why the governor is “burning political capital” pushing vouchers, spending accounts and "parental choice," saying at least 50% of Texans don’t agree with those ideas.
“I’m hoping that we get down there (to Austin), and maybe there, what I keep talking about is common sense, rational conservatism — not this far-right crazy jump off the cliff,” Dean said.
He said he believes the governor is just wrong on the voucher issue.
"I think what we need to do is we need to look at an overhaul and an evolution of our public education system to meet these times, not 40 years ago,” he said.
He also noted that the Legislature didn’t actually vote on vouchers this session. Instead, lawmakers voted on a measure that prevents the state from using public money for private use.
He said 24 Republicans, including himself, joined with the majority of Democrats to vote for that measure.
Local superintendent share many of Dean's concerns about vouchers and education savings accounts.
Steve Clugston, superintendent at Pine Tree ISD, said vouchers don’t solve anything, and it’s a “falsehood” to say they provide school choice.
“The private schools are not going to take every kid who comes up to their doorstep and says ‘I want in,’ ” he said. “Anybody that resides in our boundaries, we don’t have a choice. We have to take you.”
He agreed that vouchers probably wouldn’t cover the cost of private school tuition, and that they would result in a “huge tax increase."
“That doesn’t look a real conservative,” Clugston said, adding that private schools can pick and choose the students they take, including private charter schools.
“They only want to teach the easy ones, the ones that aren’t behind...,” Clugston said. “They don’t want to teach a kid who’s a struggling reader. We take every kid.”
At Longview ISD, Superintendent James Wilcox encouraged the Legislature not to use taxpayer money to subsidize private school tuition.
"There is no way that diverting public funds to private schools is a good thing for Longview, for Texas, or the entire nation,” he said in a statement. “Vouchers siphon vital public education funds to for-profit private schools, neglect our most vulnerable students, and lack transparency when it comes to spending and outcomes.
"Public schools are uniquely equipped to provide an equal opportunity for every student to succeed. … The Texas Legislature needs to invest in the only education system with the capacity to serve the large and diverse student population of Texas. Public dollars should remain in public schools."
Penny Fleet, superintendent at Spring Hill ISD, said it’s “imperative” the state addresses the school finance plan and "moves quickly” to provide additional school funding that is “significant and flexible”
“An increase in state funding is critical for Spring Hill ISD as we work diligently to recruit and retain excellent, qualified staff,” she said. “Unfortunately, the voucher issue stalled progress on a school finance bill during the most recent regular session. I have great concerns about the impact school voucher programs could have on public education and Texas schools.
"In Spring Hill ISD, we are extremely proud of our school community, and we are working very hard to maintain the high-quality education our students deserve. We request state officials properly fund Texas schools and keep the future of our students filled with endless possibilities through education."
Dean said one of the most important tasks the Legislature faced was using the $32 billion budget surplus in a way that benefitted Texas residents, since they're the ones who actually paid for the surplus.
The Legislature approved $17 billion-$18 billion in property tax relief, and another $4 billion-$5 billion in a possible increase in the school homestead exemption. Some of those issues will be considered by Texas voters on Nov. 7