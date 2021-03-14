A decision by the state to continue funding school districts based on pre-pandemic attendance was met with mixed reviews by Longview-area school officials.
The state will fully fund school districts that have experienced attendance drop during the pandemic as long as they maintain or increase the rate of students learning in person, officials announced this past week. Districts will be funded based on the number of students who attended before the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to the state.
Schools are given state funds based on their average daily attendance.
Sabine ISD Superintendent Stacey Bryce said the district actually loses money under this policy.
“If they keep everything as is, we will be losing $165,000,” he said.
The way the state counts special education and career and technology education students is different under the policy, he said.
“When I say that they lowered that number, our actual (average daily attendance) in special education is 48.8, but (under this policy) they lowered it to 43 (average daily attendance), which equals $247,000 less just for special education,” Bryce said. “Our career and technology (students), our actual numbers are 137.2 (average daily attendance), and in their ... figures they’ve lowered that to 118.4 (average daily attendance), which translates into $156,000 fewer dollars just for career and tech.”
The district is trying to see if it will be forced to use the pre-pandemic average daily attendance policy or if it can use actual attendance numbers, he said.
“The problem is these funds that we’re talking about will be for next year,” Bryce said. “So next school year, when our enrollment is probably going to be up there where it was with the higher numbers, we’ll actually have that many more kids in school and we will have less money than we should have coming to us. It’s going to create quite a dilemma for us and some other school districts.”
Gladewater ISD Superintendent Sedric Clark said his district is set to receive more funding under the pre-pandemic policy. Without the policy in place, the district would lose between $500,00 and $750,000.
Moving forward, Clark said districts need to know how long the pre-pandemic attendance funding policy will be in place. Gladewater ISD has a July 1 deadline for its budget, so it needs to know soon for planning, he added.
“We’re just watching, waiting and we’ll do what we need to do at that time,” Clark said. “Every two years since I’ve done this, you really don’t know what’s going to come until the end of the legislative session. It’s usually to our advantage, and let’s hope it is this time.”
Matt Davenport, Pine Tree ISD assistant superintendent for business and finance, said the policy has little impact on the district.
“Our attendance rate and our student attendance are both higher right now than they were pre-COVID,” he said. “(The policy) will be good for some districts having issues with students logging in or being on campus, but we are not having that issue.”
Spring Hill ISD is set to receive more money with the extension of the pre-pandemic funding policy, said Chief Financial Officer Martin Cobb.
“We budgeted on an (average daily attendance) number of 1,937,” he said. “TEA’s number with Spring Hill is 2,026; that number is higher than what we budgeted.
“We’re trying to do a really good job of educating our board to make sure they’re aware of these changes,” Cobb said. “We’re trying to get ready for a budget for next school year in the midst of all of this. The district is financially strong and well-positioned to weather this kind of storm easily, and this might be a good kind of storm where we get money in the end.”
Longview and White Oak ISDs did not provide information by deadline.