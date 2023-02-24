Cindy Verhalen says she wants to imbue her personal educational philosophy into the mission of Trinity of School of Texas in Longview.
Verhalen was hired earlier this year as Trinity's new head of school.
Her daughter attended the private school until ninth grade before transferring to a boarding school in Dallas, and her 9-year-old son is now a Trinity student. Other than being a Trinity parent and volunteering at the school, she also previously served as its director of admissions.
In all, Verhalen has spent about 18 years as part of the Trinity family, she said.
The school's interim head of school, Mellissa McCreary, took over after Doug Stump left the position after eight months. Verhalen said she heard Trinity had an interim head of school and anticipated it would seek to hire someone full time.
"I just began praying about it," she said. "And when the application came out, I applied and here I am."
She was named the lone finalist for the position in January after which she attended student, parent and teacher focus groups and met with school administration and Trinity's board.
Verhalen will officially start July 1 but will begin spending time on campus, meeting teachers and shadowing McCreary in May, she said.
Verhalen has been in education for 25 years as a teacher, educational diagnostician, licensed specialist in school psychology and is currently the director of special programs at Longview ISD.
In that position, she oversees programs covering English as a second language (ESL); bilingual; Section 504 (a civil rights statute that prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities); special education; dyslexia; and other non-general special programs.
"I have made such wonderful friendships there, and I do love Longview (ISD), but this opportunity has come, and it is close to my heart," she said. "I'm well experienced and feel like I'm gonna take Trinity to the next level."
Verhalen said her goal as head of school is to work off Trinity's mission statement, which states that graduates will "attain academic excellence, embrace diversity, demonstrate intellectual curiosity, appreciate the arts, value physical well-being, serve their community and exemplify Christian living."
In preparation for her new job, Verhalen said she been doing research about what makes a successful private school and found four factors that appear everywhere: schools have a strong academic profile; a strong focus on student development; a strong school culture; and a strong organizational environment.
She believes Trinity already embodies those four factors but added she wants to see the school build on them.
"We already have the blueprint in the foundation; we just have to build specifically on each of those ... so that's my goal," Verhalen said.
The foundation, or "pillars of the school" as she referred to, includes parents, teachers and administration that aim to see the school be successful, she said.
Verhalen said she went back to the first educational philosophy she wrote at age 24 and was amazed to find it still applies.
"My philosophy continues to be student-focused," she said. "I have spent 25 years — everything I've done, every career move I've made has been to ... have a positive impact on children."
She believes that every student has a desire to learn and be successful, which is directly correlated to school experience.
Students should be able to come to school and feel like they're loved and appreciated, which will help them not only socially but emotionally, she said.
"That is my goal for children — to love school and for us to have a positive impact on their lives," Verhalen said.