Life threw Longview High School senior Cooper Mayes curveball after curveball, but who better to help him navigate those challenges than a baseball coach?
It was the guidance and influence of Lobo baseball coach Ja’Ron Shepherd that inspired Mayes to nominate him for a Lamplighter Award.
For 21 years, the Longview ISD Foundation has held the Lamplighter Awards, in which students in the district write essays nominating a teacher for the honor. After the ceremony was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, the event returned Thursday night at Lobo Coliseum.
During the event, essays of the award-winners were read. In Mayes’ essay, he said he grew up playing baseball, but he injured his arm at his first varsity practice his freshman year.
“Examining my arm, the doctor said, ‘career-ending injury,’ “ he said. “Coach Ja’Ron Shepherd moved me down the roster to the junior varsity team. Little did I know, my life was about to change.”
Mayes went on to describe Shepherd as one of the biggest blessings in his life on and off the diamond, especially when his father was diagnosed with head and neck cancer.
“I am not sure when it happened or if I even noticed it, but Coach Shepherd quickly became more than my coach,” Mayes said. “After Coach Shep learned the news about my dad, he prayed with me. He is a man of God, and I admire his personal walk with Christ more than he will ever know.”
Mayes said he could fill pages with praise for his coach, who changed his life.
“There is always baseball,” he said. “There is always Coach Shepherd. He is the best curveball I have ever been pitched.”
Other essays highlighted how teachers didn’t just help students learn reading or math, but how they impacted their lives outside the classroom.
For Foster Middle School eighth-grader Carolyn Purdum, her English teacher, Joe Ford, never gives up or backs down from the challenges of teaching, and that’s why she nominated him.
“I can contact him at any time, and when I have questions, it seems as if he devotes his entire existence to helping me find the answers,” she said. “Like a book just waiting to be opened, Mr. Ford is always ready to share his knowledge with his students...It is as if he wants to share the very moon and stars with us.”
Carolyn said Ford is like a father to his students and makes his classroom feel like a family.
“Mr. Ford brings us together in an environment where anything is possible and where we are free to share our gifts and opinions without being afraid,” she said. “The classroom is a family, and Mr. Ford is the father who guides us. He shines light into a world of wonder, illuminating hidden and astounding knowledge that helps me see the world not as it is but how it could be.”
Teachers who create lasting memories for their students were a common theme Thursday night. Christofer Gonzalez, a fifth-grader at J.L. Everhart Elementary School, told the story of his teacher, Bitia Saravia, binge-watching a show just because he liked it.
“Do you know anyone who is willing to watch a movie about something she is totally terrified of just because someone suggested it?” Christofer asked. “I have a teacher, Mrs. Saravia, who did just that.”
Christofer said Saravia watched “Stranger Things” because he told her he loves it. She also created a “Stranger Things”-themed escape room to help the class review decimal operations.
“If I ever make a mistake, she helps me reflect on why I got the problem wrong and gives me strategies to solve the problems,” he said. “She does not just help me; she also helps other students who need help in math. I appreciate Mrs. Saravia. I think she is the best teacher.”