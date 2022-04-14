A "moon bug" sounds like an insect that comes out at night, but for Jaslene Solis, it represents Janel Garner, her favorite teacher.
Garner was one of 15 teachers honored Wednesday night at the annual Longview ISD Lamplighter Awards through essays written by their students.
During the event, five of the award-winners were welcomed to the stage to read their essays while their honored teachers stood nearby. The other winning essays were read by mistresses of ceremonies Crista Black and Amy Hull.
Jaslene, an eighth-grader at Foster Middle School, read her essay about Garner, her history teacher.
A forward to Solis's essay explains that the term "moon bug" is often used to describe a "one-of-a-kind creative person who possesses the purity, beauty and gentleness of the moon ... Simply put, a moon bug is the most beautiful person in the world."
In her essay, Jaslene discussed Garner's battle with cancer and the effects that chemotherapy have had on her body. Solis witnessed something similar when she saw the impact chemo had on her grandmother, she said.
"Though the war with cancer takes its toll, Mrs. Garner never quits," Jaslene read. "Like a soldier getting ready for the battle ahead, Mrs. Garner faces each day with a fighter's spirit."
Jaslene said Garner's strength and determination have helped her become less anxious and to not avoid being called on in class.
"Although I will leave (Garner) for high school, her radiant light will never fail to guide me in moments of uncertainty," Solis read. "I will carry her light in me wherever I go in life, and I will know that her strength can be my own."
Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School fifth-grader Javier Ramirez wrote an essay honoring assistant coach and instructional assistant Presnell Gilbert for helping with his workouts.
"We do knee ups, which make us strong and keep us healthy, but they are hard to do," Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School said in his essay. "I, however, still enjoy doing them."
Several times, Javier's essay got chuckles from the room for his matter-of-fact writing.
"(Gilbert) makes me feel like I can do anything," Javier wrote. "When I was in fourth grade, he taught me how to tell military time."
Javier stood on the stage with a grin across his face alongside Gilbert, who smiled on encouragingly.
"Mr. Gilbert is always there to keep us on track as we exercise and encourage us to do our best," Javier wrote. "He really knows if we do something wrong and corrects us in a way we can really understand."
Also at the event, Longview ISD Athletic Director and head football coach John King was presented the 20th annual Cornerstone Award by the Longview ISD Foundation.
According to information from the foundation, King's support of the annual Green Out event and T-shirt sale have helped the foundation raise thousands of dollars to fund its three grant programs.