Foster Middle School sixth-grader Kiley Strong says she gets butterflies thinking about being a published author, and that’s exactly what one teacher has made happen for her.
The Young Authors Club was started by sixth-grade teacher Norlande Dathis in December and offers students a chance to gather and write together.
When she was 14, Dathis had an uncle who worked as a publisher, and she had her first book published. That experience led her to start the club for her students.
“I went through that process as a young child, and it was overwhelming for me, but it taught me a lot,” she said. “I thought, ‘I want to do the same thing for our children.’ I knew that if I was writing when I was 14, I’m sure there are plenty others who are.”
That idea resulted in nine students joining the Young Author’s Club. Now, the members have put together a book of stories called “The Short Tales of A Dragon,” which is a play on Foster’s mascot.
The book can be purchased online or by contacting the school.
One of the students, Ezequiel Pascual, said he joined the club because of his passion for writing.
“It’s a really a dream come true because all of our members have wanted to have a book published,” he said.
The students took part in “Writing Wednesdays,” which Ezequiel said including writing together on a Google Doc with a prompt.
“It was a way for us to get used to how other people wrote and to be able to collaborate and get to know each other,” he said.
Kiley said part of why she joined the club is because school can sometimes make reading and writing feel more like a chore than a hobby.
“So when I found out there was a club where there were people like me who like to read and write and it didn’t always feel like something you were forced to do, I found that really intriguing,” she said. “And I also just liked the aspect of writing in general and being able to express my passion openly and just sharing that with the world.”
Kiley said she enjoys writing narrative fiction and fantasy stories.
The book is a combination of individual stories from the writers and some stories that were a collaboration.
Being part of the club and practice writing has helped improve her craft, Kiley said. It also has helped her manage writing with her ADHD, which she said can sometimes be hard because there is so much going on in her head.
But the group helped her practice focusing on what’s going on in the story and put herself in the reader’s position so the story is understood by her and the reader.
“It helped us a lot in character development and imagery,” she said about the meetings where students worked together. “The first time we did it, I don’t want to say it was bad, but it wasn’t good. It was a very good opportunity to see you can’t learn without failure, so I think it was a really good learning process. It helped strengthen our writing and the way we would do that.”