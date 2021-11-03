SmartAsset has ranked a Longview university among the top 10 best value colleges in Texas.
Out of 10 colleges that made the ranking, LeTourneau University is ranked No. 8 and is one of two private schools that made the list. The campus also holds the only East Texas representation.
SmartAsset determined the ranking based on factors regarding tuition, student living costs, scholarship and grant offerings, student retention and salary for new graduates.
The study conducted by SmartAsset cited an average of $17,327 for scholarships and grants, $59,900 for starting salary, $30,210 for college tuition, $14,210 for student living costs, 76% for retention rate of students and 49.87 for college education value index.
Kristine Slate, LETU Director of Enrollment, said she considers the value of the campus to be superior based on the education value students receive.
“I think we do a really good job in helping them get to the next step whether that is a masters degree or a job through internships or different opportunities. We have a lot to offer and resources available. Ultimately students see the value in what they’re spending,” she said.
Slate also mentioned that LETU aims to give as many opportunities for students in order for them to not pay full price.
“We always tell parents and students, nobody pays full price to come to LeTourneau because we have a lot of financial aid opportunities for students,” she said.
The campus offers many networking opportunities throughout the year, according to Slate. She mentioned that former LETU alumni are always on the lookout to recruit graduates.
“Our career services office does a really good job of helping students connect with future employers. When we’re talking about our job placement rate after graduation and our percentages, we do a career fair every fall and they do a really good job in bringing very well known companies,” she said. “A lot of those representatives are graduates from LeTourneau so they’re coming back to help recruit more students to their companies.”
“They spent four years networking and building relationships with future employers,” she added.
LETU currently holds a total enrollment of 3,210 students. For the complete list of Texas and other states you can go to, https://smartasset.com/student-loans/student-loan-calculator#texas.