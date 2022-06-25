Garner Cox wouldn’t likely starve to death if he found himself stranded, alone in a survival situation.
Along with about a dozen other children attending the Survival Skills summer day camp at LeTourneau University, the 11-year old discovered Thursday that if he couldn’t catch any fish, he might just as well eat his bait.
As Cox chewed a handful of dried crickets, he found they tasted like sunflower seeds and decided to have seconds — and maybe thirds.
The Survival Skills camp led by LETU professor Ruedi Schubarth, who also teaches survival skills to adults, is the newest of 38 camps being offered this year and continues a tradition of unique and inspirational summer camps held at the university since the 1980s, Director Kaylee Salser said.
The camp ended Friday with a new slate of camps set for the coming week.
Under Schubarth’s instruction, campers learned about shelter-building and first-aid techniques as well as how to build a fire and find safe food and water.
Salser said a lot of time is spent putting together unique camps with teachers who are just as excited about the subjects as the children.
“We want them to not just come to camp,” she said, “but to come here and learn something different that they can then use at home in some way.”
Camp subjects range from arts and crafts to robotics and coding and will continue through July 1, but Salser said over 700 children had already registered and all camps are completely full.
For more information and descriptions of the camps, visit: letu.edu/camps.