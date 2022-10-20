Every week, Kambry Cox has to make a decision: groceries or tutoring for her son, Kellan, who has been playing catchup in school since kindergarten.
Cox said the costs for his tutoring, therapy and the family’s other needs have forced tough decisions since the child spent time in in-school suspension at Tatum ISD over his hair violating the district's dress code.
A lawsuit she filed against Tatum ISD challenging the dress code now is in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.
Cox said she hopes to get financial restitution and spur broader change in other school districts.
Tatum ISD officials did not respond to a message requesting comment.
The case
Kellan was placed in ISS in 2019 after the district said his hair, which was in dreadlocks, violated the Tatum ISD dress code. Cox said the dress code is discriminatory on the basis of sex and race.
The dress code since has changed, but it specifically prohibited “puffballs" — a way Black children wear their hair — and did not allow boys to have long hair.
As the case continues through the court system, Cox said it’s not about the dress code anymore — it’s about the trauma, financial and educational damage to her son and her family.
During his time isolated from his classmates in kindergarten, Cox said Kellan — who is now in third grade — fell behind. She said his time in ISS consisted of busy work, and he was told to just sit in a chair and keep his head down and do his work.
She recalled one day that when Kellan told her he stood up to stretch his legs, the employee watching him immediately told him to sit down. She said the folder his worksheets were pulled from was labeled “busy work.”
Since Cox has had to hire a tutor for Kellan, she said she has to choose between reading and math because she can’t afford both. She wants part of the damages the school district would pay if she wins the case to include tutoring services.
Other than the academic impact, Cox said Kellan needs therapy, and she also wants that included as part of damages paid for by the district.
Kellan now is a student in Carthage ISD, and Cox said there are still lingering effects from his time in ISS and after when he was unenrolled from Tatum ISD.
One day when they were running late to school in Carthage ISD, Cox knew she’d have to sign him in at the front office.
“He had a full out panic attack. He was crying, just afraid,” Cox said. “I had to like seriously confront him and talk to him about it and explain to him that, ‘You're at a different school. You don't have to worry about them locking you in the classroom.’ ”
She has to be patient and give him a lot of extra love and care, Cox said. But she can’t be the only one helping him, and therapy is expensive.
“That's one of the main things that really, just really broke my heart as a mother,” Cox said.
More than money
Cox said she wants the district to pay for the damage done to her child. But she also doesn’t want other children to have to go through the same type of situation.
In-school suspension should not be a punishment option for a 5-year-old, Cox said.
“This room had no windows, no books for him to read,” Cox said of the place where Kellan had to spend ISS. “They took my baby out of class to give him busy work. So yeah, he's behind, and it's their fault.”
She said she hopes the case moves schools away from these types of disciplinary practices. But she also wants to see the Crown Act passed so students don’t have to deal with hair discrimination.
The Crown Act aims to protect people from race-based hair discrimination in the workplace and public schools for styles such as braids, locs, twists and knots, according to its website.
Judge Rodney Gilstrap is giving Cox and her attorney time to gather more evidence before the case proceeds.
Cox said if she wins, it’s just the beginning. She wants accountability, change — and her son to heal.
“It’s hard,” she said. “Because you keep fighting this battle, and there comes times where you don't know if you're ever going to get to the end of it.”