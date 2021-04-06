Online STAAR testing was abandoned within the first hours Tuesday after students across the state and in the Longview area experienced technical issues preventing them from completing the exams.
The Texas Education Agency released a statement that said districts experienced connectivity issues with the online standardized testing program. At 10:17 a.m., the agency advised districts having issues to stop testing for the day while the vendor works on the problems.
Online testing is set to resume today.
“We posted updates to the STAAR Assessment Management System dashboard every 10 minutes to keep districts apprised of the progress in resolving the issue,” the TEA said in its statement. “The three STAAR tests affected were grade four writing, grade seven writing, and English I. This was the first of five days that students were eligible to take one of these three tests online.”
The agency said there are four issues students could have experienced — not being able to submit the test without disruption; unusually slow response time to answers submitted; inability to log on; or being prevented from continuing to answer questions.
In the last scenario, answers were saved every 30 minutes so students will be able to pick up where they left off, according to the TEA.
“We understand the frustration this has caused students, parents, teachers, and administrators. What happened today is completely unacceptable. ETS, the testing vendor, experienced problems with their database system, which are in the process of being corrected,” the agency said. “The 2021 online administration of STAAR will be ETS’s last for the state of Texas. Beginning next school year, Cambium Assessment will be taking over these critical testing functions to ensure that users have a seamless online testing experience moving forward.”
TEA plans to move to all STAAR testing online by the 2022-23 school year, according to the Texas Tribune. Because of this, many districts, such as Union Grove ISD, used Tuesday as a practice run.
Superintendent Kelly Moore said all tests Tuesday except at the high school were online.
“The kids started at 8 a.m., and we had a large amount that could never access the platform and several continually getting knocked off the platform,” she said. “After a couple of hours, we made the decision to take everyone off .”
She said the district plans to use online testing again in May, so she is concerned for that round of exams, as well.
Thirteen students in seventh grade and in high school at White Oak ISD took the online STAAR on Tuesday, Superintendent Brian Gray said.
He said they experienced issues with being logged on and then getting kicked out of the test multiple times. By about 10:30 a.m., the students stopped attempting to take the test.
“It just got to the point where it was not conducive to them taking a test,” Gray said. “We have logged off, and they will not be completing the test today.”
Longview ISD did not have any students taking the STAAR online Tuesday, district spokesman Francisco Rojas said in a statement.
Spring Hill and Pine Tree ISDs, however, both experienced the same issues as other districts in the state.
“We were utilizing the paper test (Tuesday) for the most part. However we did have a very small percentage of students who were taking the test online,” Spring Hill ISD spokeswoman Sarah Robinson said in a statement.
Pine Tree ISD spokeswoman Mary Whitton said in a statement the district also had to cease online testing after TEA issued a statement advising districts to stop if they were not able to complete the exams.
About 360 Pine Tree ISD students Tuesday attempted to take the online STAAR.
According to the Texas Tribune, this is not the first year online testing has had technical issues. In 2018, software kicked thousands of students out of the exam while it was still going and didn’t let them log back on. And in 2016, computer problems statewide affected more than 14,000 tests.