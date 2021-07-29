Trinity School of Texas had added an interdisciplinary engineering course that will serve as an applied science elective at the Longview private school.
The engineering course will be made available for qualifying upper school students beginning this fall, according to the school.
The new course will allow students to engage in “hands-on, real-world projects that will allow them to understand how the material covered in class can be applied in their everyday lives,” the school said in a statement.
Ranjit Kodali is leading the curriculum development. Kodali graduated from Trinity in 1995 before graduating from Southern Methodist University with a bachelor’s degrees in biology and history. He later received a law degree from the University of Houston.
“Engineering is a profession that contributes to change and improvements in our world. It creates imaginative and visionary solutions to the challenges of the 21st century — the problems of feeding the world, how we will use energy and continue to protect our environment,” he said. “Engineering and technology play a vital role in the quality of everyday life and wealth creation. Appropriate attitudes relative to the professional social obligations of the engineer, and the relationships between math, science, technology and society, need to be learned. Real world, open-ended engineering problems that cover a wide range of content will be presented.”
The class also will focus on the application of skills through various projects that involves multiple fields within engineering, according to the school. Students will experience the design cycle including problem analysis, research, rapid prototyping, computer-aided design light manufacturing, testing and revision.
For question contact Kodali at atrkodali@trinityschooloftexas.com or (903) 753-0612, ext. 241.
Trinity School of Texas, at 215 N. Teague St., is accepting applications for fall enrollment.