Fundraising efforts for Trinity School of Texas in Longview are online this year, but the school hopes to raise just as much money as in years past.
The private school’s Spring Gala will be held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and school spokeswoman Tawny Browning said the “Gala-thon” was created with telethons in mind.
A livestreamed virtual auction and raffle will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, and winners of the silent auction that opened this week will be announced.
Local Realtor Tyler Lorh is set as host for the evening and will provide entertainment, along with Trinity students, Browning said.
Anyone who wants to bid on silent auction or auction items can visit Trinity’s website and make an account, she said. Purchasing a ticket is not necessary to participate in bidding.
Some of the silent auction items include spa packages, a trip to High Hill Farm in Arp, a Whataburger basket, a suit and jacket from Hurwitz, entertainment baskets, party packages, wine and lottery tickets.
For the live auction, bidders can win a Texas safari hunt, customized rifle from Paladin Arms, a home renovation package and an ultimate birthday party, which will include a private movie theater, party limo and a private pool party at Pinecrest Country Club.
Anyone who buys a raffle ticket also could win a $500 Visa gift card.
The gala typically is in-person, but this past year it was switched to virtual two weeks before the event. Browning said she hopes with more planning, the second try at a virtual fundraiser can raise more money.
Typically, the gala raises $300,000 to $350,000, she said. The school was able to raise more than its goal during the 2020 fundraiser.
“I know it’s a lot different from what’s been done in the past, and I’m hoping this will allow more people to join,” she said. “It is free to join and bid on the auctions.”
Tuition alone does not keep the school running, and the gala helps with those costs, Browning said. The school also ties in a fund-a-cause with the gala that people can donate to. This year, it’s for outdoor improvements on the campus.
Those improvements include more benches for outdoor classes, picnic tables for lunch, hand sanitizer stations, playground equipment and other items.
“With our fund-a cause this year, we’re doing a donor wall which will go in addition with our outdoor enhancements — $300 will get you a small tile on that wall,” Browning said.
People can sponsor individual items or purchase a tile. The prices increase with the size of the tile, which range from small to extra-large. Browning said the tiles can have a student’s name, promote a business or have a message in memory or someone, for example.