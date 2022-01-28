Two candidates with law enforcement experience are seeking the Gregg County Pct. 2 constable position.
Roger Askew, 52, and John Bisese, 64, are running on the Republican ballot in the March primary. The winner will face no Democratic challenger in November.
Askew was appointed in December by commissioners to fill the unexpired term of former Constable Billy Fort. Fort submitted his resignation in November as part of a plea agreement on a charge of driving his official vehicle while intoxicated in October. Fort also pleaded guilty to the charge in November.
Mike Middleton, who also had filed to seek the position in the March GOP primary, remains on the ballot, but he endorsed Askew at a recent Republican candidate forum.
Middleton said this week that he is not pursuing his candidacy.
He said several things factored in to his decision. After hearing Askew speak at the forum about his work history and long tenure serving the community, Middleton said he felt compelled to support to Askew.
"I'm not here to promote Mike Middleton, I'm here to promote the best thing for Gregg County," he said. "I heard Roger, and I thought this was the best thing."
Askew served 20 years with the Longview Police Department before retiring in December. He said his first five to six years with LPD were spent on patrol, while the last 12 were served as a school resource officer at Spring Hill ISD.
Askew said he has been extremely busy during his first month as Pct. 2 constable.
"I've served about 60 papers since I've been here," he said.
Askew said, if elected, one of the things he'd like to work on is having a good relationship with local school districts.
"I have a long career of working with kids, and I still feel like I have something to offer them," he said. "I wanna get back in the school and build those relationships with those kids."
He added that building relationships with the schools spills over into the community.
Askew said he hopes that his track record speaks for itself, and the main thing he would want people to know about him is that he stands for honesty and fairness.
Bisese owns a chauffeur transportation company along with a residential rental property in Pct 2.
He has 18 years of experience as a private process server, which he said is a position that serves civil papers in the same way that a constable or sheriff does.
Before that, he was a police officer for 10 years with White Oak and Ore City police departments. Additionally, Bisese served as a juvenile detention officer for the Gregg County Juvenile Probation department for five years.
He noted that he would serve papers when former Constable James Parks was unavailable during his tenure.
Bisese unsuccessfully ran against Fort for the constable position several times.
He believes his vast experience serving papers qualifies him to become constable, and he is eager to serve the public.
"I believe we need people in there that has experience with the job and that will represent the citizens well and not be an embarrassment to them," Bisese said.
He added that Askew only has a few weeks of experience serving civil process versus his 18 years.
As a landlord who pays a "tremendous" amount of property taxes, Bisese said he can relate to taxpayers and have their best interest at heart.
Early voting for the March 1 primary begins Feb. 14.