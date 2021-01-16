Pine Tree ISD Place 1 Trustee Adam Graves is hoping voters will give him another three years on the school board. Drew Seidel is aiming for a chance to serve the district in the Place 2 position.
Graves and Seidel filed Friday to appear on the May ballot.
Graves, who was first elected in 2015, is a financial adviser. He said the board has done so much over the past few years, and he wants to be part of continuing that work.
Specifically, Graves is excited about the Communications, Engineering, Entrepreneurship and Robotics Academy as well as the district’s gifted and talented program.
The CEER Academy has classes with students chosen for their desire to learn more and who are high-achieving and need a more advanced curriculum. The academy also accepts students who might not pass the GT testing but still are ambitious to learn.
Moving forward, Graves said he hopes to continue improving the staff and testing scores in the district.
“I’ve felt like we’ve checked a lot of boxes off over the years,” he said. “I want to be part of that atmosphere and growth. It’s time to knock everybody’s socks off.”
One way he can tell the district is improving is how it is talked about in the community. Graves said he has neighbors who had children in a different school district who were asking about Pine Tree because they were considering transferring.
“We haven’t heard those comments in years,” he said. “I think we still have some good growth opportunities. “We’ve done the hard stuff, now let’s do more for the kids.”
State testing scores are an opportunity for growth, and Graves said he wants to see Pine Tree ISD above the state average.
The biggest accomplishment during his time on the board is improving staff, he said. When Graves first dropped his daughter off at kindergarten two years ago, he said he noticed the maintenance staff smiling and greeting children.
“We were nervous, but we felt like when we dropped her off you’ve got those people who aren’t teachers waving and smiling and hugging. That’s big for a parent to have that trust,” he said. “(Superintendent) Steve (Clugston) and his staff, they’re on the campus. I don’t think there’s ever a time in central office that they’re there — they’re at a campus. That’s huge.”
Seidel is the vice president of distribution for AEP Southwestern Electrical Power Co. and has two daughters at Pine Tree High School and a son who graduated from the district.
He also is the president of the booster club and has lived in Longview for about 18 years.
Seidel said he has noticed the positive direction of the district and wants to have a bigger role in it.
“I just see how they are making an impact on children’s lives,” he said. “I see it firsthand, and I want to be part of that and help make a difference. There’s no agenda other than to support Pine Tree and make Pine Tree great, which is what (Clugston) has been doing since he became superintendent.”
Clugston provides a well-rounded, practical approach to education that Seidel appreciates, he said.
“He’s very open, and those are the kind of things I think are important,” he said. “From a community standpoint, you see how open the district is.”
He also said he has noticed the improvements in discipline issues in the district.
At he October board meeting, trustees heard a report that noted discipline reports have steadily dropped over the last three years.
Improving the school district starts with having good, supported teachers on the campuses, he said.
“I think that’s where it all starts, and I want to make sure we don’t miss that focus and we continue on the trajectory we’re on,” Seidel said. “I don’t want to see us lose momentum.”