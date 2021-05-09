White Oak High School sophomore Bailey Brondum said performing “1984” was the most fun he’s ever had.
Clearly, the judges enjoyed his performance as well, because Bailey brought home a state All-Star Cast medal from the University Interscholastic League one-act play contest.
“It was really crazy,” he said about the state performance. “There were a lot of great quality plays and great acting moments I was able to experience.”
Bailey played Winston Smith in “1984.” He said Winston tries to rebel and has to deal with conflicts with his love interest, Julia. He later meets O’Brien, who turns on Winston and tortures him into insanity.
O’Brien was played by senior William Hubbard, who took home Honorable Mention All-Star Cast at the state contest. Bailey and William are best friends off-stage, and both said they enjoyed being in the show together.
The role of O’Brien is exactly what William wanted. He said he first read George Orwell’s “1984” in eighth grade, and it’s his favorite book.
“He is jazzy almost. I guess he kind of is seductive — he’s kind of a mastermind,” he said. “He watches Winston for, like, seven years to bait him into this trap using Julia, his love interest. He’s a really jazzy and suave type guy, nothing like me.”
“It was definitely our greatest performance, and to hear people laugh and even cry, it was fantastic,” William said about the state performance. “I wish I could keep doing it because I love this show.”