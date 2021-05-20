For families in Ore City ISD, access to medical care is limited, with the nearest provider about a 25-minute drive away. Yet another challenge for community members is paying for that care.
Nursing students at UT Tyler Longview University Center traveled Thursday to Ore City High School to provide free physicals to students in athletics and band. The University Interscholastic League requires the physicals.
"About 70% of our population lives below the poverty level," said Ore City Athletic Director Ron Burnham. "A lot don’t have insurance. Even going to a clinic, paying $25 can sometimes be a struggle. We’re very grateful to the UT Tyler nursing program for doing this and partnering with us."
Ore City ISD district nurse Mindy Hamilton also said access to health care for students is an issue. The school tries to provide preventative care for students when it can.
"It definitely impacts the health of not only the family units but their students as well, which then filters down to how they perform here at school, because if you’re not healthy, you’re not going to be able to learn academically," she said. "We have (the physicals clinic). We’ve got an asthma bus that comes in. We have immunization clinics that we pull in. We have dental hygiene clinics that will come in and treat our kids.
"Most of the time, they’re not going to get preventative care," Hamilton said. "They’re not going to go to a dentist — that’s low on the totem pole. We try to bring it to the school because we know if we can reach the kids ... we open a lot of stuff up to their families as well. We think if we can get them pulled in ... we’re better as a school because of it."
Fitness is another way the school helps with preventative care, Burnham said. Athletics staff members work with students to keep them physically healthy.
"Also, we talk to them about getting enough sleep at night," he said. "A lot of our kids don’t understand you can’t function off of four hours of sleep and expect to go to school. We talk about nutrition with them. It’s all three parts, and the physical is just part of it."
Deborah Crumpler, BSN coordinator for nursing at the Longview University Center, said the physicals include checking vision, blood pressure, pulse, height, weight and an exam by a family nurse practitioner.
"This is the first time we’ve done this and, depending on how things go, we’d like to replicate it at other schools that are underserved in the community," she said. "We changed our curriculum a couple years ago to be more population focused, so taking students out into the community rather than just have them in the skills lab or in the hospitals. We want it to be more community focused."
That community-focused mindset is reflected in the nursing students as well.
"Patient care doesn’t stop just in the hospital, or like a clinical setting, it’s also within the community," nursing student Tiffany Burns said. "Now, in the middle of the pandemic, it’s good to be able to give back and to help out any way that we can. I’m loving the fact that we actually get to be involved and help the students."