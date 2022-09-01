The University of Texas at Tyler this week named a new director of its Longview University Center.
In a statement released Tuesday, the university said it has appointed Rodney Ellis as the new director of the Longview campus.
Ellis has worked in education for 28 years in Georgie and Louisiana, according to the university. Ellis was chancellor of Southern University at Shreveport, chancellor of Central Louisiana Technical and Community College and provost/executive vice president for academic student affairs at Atlanta Technical College.
“Dr. Rodney Ellis brings extensive knowledge and experience in higher education leadership and community engagement to his role as director and is devoted to working closely with faculty, staff, students and the community to expand the resource opportunities the Longview University Center offers to the greater Longview community,’’ UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun said.
Ellis earned a doctoral degree in higher education administration from the University of Georgia, master’s degree in judicial/legal administration from Auburn University at Montgomery and his bachelor’s degree in political science from The University of Alabama, according to UT Tyler. He is a certified economic development trainer by the Technical College System of Georgia and certified nonprofit manager by The Advancement Executive Network and the Technical College System of Georgia.
According to UT Tyler, Ellis has secured nearly $50 million in federal grant funding and nearly $20 million in private sector and non-state funding and resources to support programs and services. He was also appointed to the White House Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities in 2018.
The UT Tyler Longview University Center at 3201 N. Eastman Road offers courses for students to earn bachelor's degrees in nursing or industrial technology. The center also works with Kilgore College to provide paths for students with dual credit and associate degrees to earn UT Tyler baccalaureate and post-baccalaureate degrees.