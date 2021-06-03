The University of Texas at Tyler has set a special, flat-rate tuition for students to earn their Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.
According to a statement from UT Tyler, the university is offering a rate of $9,895 to cover the eight courses of the online RN to BSN program. That cost is for students who are in and out of state.
The RN to BSN program is designed to allow nurses to earn their degree while still being able to work, according to UT Tyler.
There is a full-time track that takes a year to complete and flexible part-time options.