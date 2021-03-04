The University of Texas at Tyler has set a virtual jazz concert today to raise money for the East Texas Food Bank.
The concert will can be viewed on YouTube or Facebook at facebook.com/uttjazz. To donate to the virtual food drive, visit etfb.fenly.org/drive/uttylerjazz/.
“This semester, the jazz program is working to use jazz as a way to give back to the community,” Assistant Professor of Music Sarah Roberts said in a statement. “So, we encourage everyone to tune in and help us reach our goal of $500 for the East Texas Food Bank.”
The food bank serves Gregg and 25 other area counties.