The Pine Tree ISD Education Foundation has chosen Dan L. Ward, class of 1970, as the 2021 Distinguished Alumni.
Ward will be honored at Friday’s Pine Tree homecoming.
Ward joined the U.S. Navy after graduation and served in Vietnam, according to Pine Tree ISD. After his military service, he attended The University of North Texas where he was one of a few dozen graduates of a pilot master’s degree program in workforce economics funded by the U.S. Department of Labor.
He built his career via increasingly senior roles working in strategy and workforce planning, starting as a management scientist at AT&T, according to the school district. He then became the first manager of HR planning at GTE and then first director of human capital planning for Texaco.
He now is the MITRE Corp.’s chief workforce economist, advising federal agencies on people strategy.
Ward lives in Virginia with his wife, Donna.