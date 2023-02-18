Children at J.L. Everhart Elementary School in Longview listened intently to Patrick Johnson, eagerly raising their hands to share their thoughts on bullying.
Johnson, the founder of J-Star Ministries, was at the school Friday to speak to students as part of the school's Anti-Bullying Week activities.
Jillian McGill, site coordinator for Communities in Schools of East Texas, said she wanted to stress to students the importance of kindness with a week of themed days.
Each day, students had different prompts they could follow to dress up — whether that meant wearing a hat and silly socks or wearing their clothes inside out.
Along with the themed days, students also took part in activities to help promote goodwill, such as kindness reflection sheets and an appreciation station. Campus employees even got in on the fun with a staff shout out board, McGill said.
It's important for children to recognize what bullying is because, otherwise, they may not know it's happening, she said.
Johnson told the students he served in the Air Force for almost 10 years and decided to work with children because it's something he always knew he was good at.
He then told students about his experience being bullied as a child in Harleton ISD.
"I didn't like to fight. I wasn't aggressive or anything, and so (the bully) would call me names; he would spit on me; he would punch me. You name it," he said.
Johnson never forgot those years of being bullied or the torment simply from riding the bus home knowing his bully would sit behind him, he said.
After leaving the Air Force, Johnson got a job in security and safety at a company in Marshall, he said. It was at this new job where he saw his former bully.
Johnson then asked the students if they could guess what was on his mind at that time.
One student answered that Johnson probably wondered why the man was working there. A second student said he thought Johnson was likely mad and wanted to fight.
Johnson said that while his mind did go there, he decided to take the high road and talk to his former bully. The two ended up having a conversation and laughing together.
He then told students the definition of bullying: aggressive behavior directed toward an individual that usually causes harm or discomfort. He ran through the types of bulling — verbal, physical, cyber, social — and asked students if they could give him examples.
After raising his hand, one student said calling someone names could count as verbal bullying, while another said hitting someone is physical bullying.
Johnson also asked for examples of where bullying usually occurs the most. Students answered at the playground and in the cafeteria, bathroom, hallway and gymnasium.
He then told students that bullying can often be stopped simply by intervening when it's happening.
"When someone steps up when bullying occurs, normally bullying stops students within 10 seconds," he said. "Ya'll have more power than you realize. We have to care about one another."
Johnson ended his message with a call and response.
"What do we say to bullying?" Johnson asked.
"No!" Students shouted.
"What do we say to kindness?" he then asked.
"Yes!" students shouted.