Editor's Note: This is the first in a series of stories highlighting graduating high school seniors in Gregg County.
White Oak High School senior SeaAirra McTyre’s journey hasn’t always been easy. But along the way, she has found solace in her schoolwork -- mainly FFA.
“I had parents who couldn’t take care of me and my mother passed away when I was really young,” McTyre said. “My dad really wasn’t there that much and I’ve lived with all of my grandparents, different aunts and uncles and other relatives. Everything I own is because I worked for it and paid for it.”
After moving around from place to place, McTyre finally decided she needed some stability.
“So, I decided to move in with my uncle and aunt, Michael and Heather,” she said.
But even after finding that stability, McTyre found there were still bumps along the way.
“Not having a driver’s license until the second semester of senior year was hard,” she said. “Roger Jones is our ag mechanics teacher and he has been like a dad to me. He is the one who taught me how to drive.”
McTyre became involved in Future Farmers of America during her freshman year of high school.
“I got involved because of an older cousin who did it. She loved it and I wanted to share that same passion she had for it,” McTyre said. “So, I signed up my freshman year and ever since then it’s been the thing I hold on to and it’s made me a lot of friends.”
One of those friends was a fellow FFA member and officer.
“I’m the president of my chapter and Tiffani Tant, my friend and vice president, passed away in December,” McTyre said. “She literally was such a light in my life and I spent so much time with her as an officer. To see her leave was like the biggest loss I’ve ever faced in my life besides losing my mother.”
For a while, McTyre didn’t know how to deal with that loss.
“It was a challenge going back to school after that, especially shop class,” she said. “You don’t see a lot of women in shop class so it was just me and her. We shared a locker and I saw her shop clothes (after her death) in the locker we shared.”
One of McTyre’s greatest accomplishments was becoming an FFA area officer.
“So, that was like 14,000 members I was serving and since I was an area officer, I was able to serve as a national delegate at the national FFA convention in Indianapolis, Indiana,” she said. “It was super cool meeting people from all over the nation. I met with people from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands and Alaska, just because I chose FFA to be my path.”
McTyre plans to attend Tarleton State University in the fall.
“I plan to go into agricultural education so I will be teaching FFA classes but with specifics in ag mechanics,” she said. “I feel like there needs to be more women doing ag mechanics and there is a big demand for it in East Texas right now.”
Her goal, she said, has always been to teach.
“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher of some sort. I just didn’t know what until I went into FFA and I figured out what it really was,” McTyre said. “Being able to teach and serving students for many years to come – that’s my dream.”
McTyre will be the first in her family to attend a four-year university.
“My aunt went to a community college but I’m the very first person in my family to attend a university,” she said.
However, when it came to preparing for college, McTyre was at a loss.
“It was kind of scary. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know how to sign up. I didn’t know anything about scholarships or FAFSA or even how to get there,” she said. “All my teachers said, ‘with your academics, your GPA, your class rank, you can make it.’ But I was like, I know I can get accepted to this university but how do I get there? That was the hardest thing.”
McTyre said it’s her grades that motivate her and push her to keep moving forward.
“I don’t want to be left in the same hole of poverty that my family has been in for years upon years. There’s just a motivation and self-leadership to rise up from that, not only for myself, but for kids in my situation or even my younger cousins and step-siblings,” she said. “I want them to see me and see that you can definitely make it out of any situation if you just work hard enough and make the most of it.”