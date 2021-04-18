In an effort to update the fleet, White Oak ISD purchased five new buses for about $489,000 at this past week's school board meeting.
Superintendent Brian Gray said the buses will be able to be used next school year. The district is updating its fleet so the oldest bus is eight to 10 years old.
Along with the purchase, the board approved a resolution that will allow the district to finance the buses if needed in the future versus paying from a fund balance.
Gray said the board is cognizant that it is a legislative year, and school funding could be changed by the end of the session, so the district wants to remain prepared with another option if needed.
Additionally, Gray was able to share positive COVID-19 news with the board. He said it has been seven weeks since a student or staff member tested positive for the virus.
While some students or staff have had to quarantine because of possible exposure, there have been no cases in the district in those seven weeks.