Two major purchases to benefit students were approved by White Oak ISD trustees at their Monday meeting.
The district OK’d a $166,000 purchase for 525 new Chromebooks, Superintendent Brian Gray said. The intermediate campus will receive 400, while the rest will go to the high school.
Gray said the district routinely rotates which grades get new technology because officials do not want any Chromebooks or iPads to be more than five or six years old.
“This will allow us to have all of our technology where we can do testing online as the state has mandated by 2022,” he said.
The district also purchased a bus for its fleet at a cost of $72,800.
In other action, the board approved bad weather pay for employees who worked during the February snow storm, such as maintenance workers.
“We wanted to make sure all employees were compensated for that time,” Gray said. “Typically, those hourly folks, since they were off, they wouldn’t get paid, but since it was a unique situation we wanted to recognize their importance to the district.”
Additionally, the board approved waivers from the days the district was closed because of the winter weather. Districts have to submit waivers to the Texas Education Agency for either a missed school day or to go to remote instruction.
The waivers have to be approved by the school board before they can be submitted, according to TEA.
Gray also will serve on a Region 7 Education Service Center advisory council. The board approved him to attend committee meetings, which he said is a yearly occurrence.