White Oak ISD Superintendent was given a one-year extension on his contract and a 5% raise at Wednesday's board meeting.
Gray was hired in Janary 2020 for a three-year contract with a salary of $140,000. His new salary is $147,000.
"I’m just very appreciative of the support of the trustees and the school community and the city of White Oak," Gray said. "It’s been a challenging first year here, but we’ve accomplished quite a bit in a short amount of time, and I appreciate their support."
Board President David Ummel said Gray's leadership in such an unprecedented time in education led the board to extend his contract.
"Mr. Brian Gray became superintendent of White Oak Independent School District literally one week before we closed down for a spring break that lasted from March until August," he said. "In his short tenure, he has guided us through obstacles not known to exist before the global pandemic. In extending his contract and giving him a merit increase, the board of trustees issued a strong affirmation and appreciation for him and his leadership."
The board also approved a waiver for professional development training on early release days, Gray said.
The district staff is a professional learning community, which Gray said means employees do as much training as they can so the staff has the knowledge it needs to do succeed in the classroom.
"We all try to learn," he said. "We all try to get better at our craft, therefore we do extra training."
Gray also said the district had zero active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday.